GAA announce ticket details and refunds after Kildare and Mayo qualifier switched to Newbridge

By Stephen Barry

Latest: The GAA have released a statement confirming that Kildare's round 3 qualifier against Mayo has been moved to Newbridge at 7pm on Saturday.

The association say that their fixture-makers, the CCCC, have received assurances that "serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture... will be adequately addressed".

Those issues had caused the game to initially be fixed for Croke Park, they say.

**CONFIRMED**



All-Ireland SFC Series

Round 3

Kildare v Mayo

Saturday 30th June, 7pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge.#BeThereAllTheWay



Ticket information to follow! pic.twitter.com/2rdNFz18ii — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) June 27, 2018

The capacity for the game will be 8,200, with 1,500 tickets given to both counties and distributed through the clubs.

The other 5,200 tickets will be spread among players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

Season ticket holders will make up close to half of the capacity, with Mayo alone accounting for 3,500 season tickets.

That means the majority of fans at the game will be from Mayo.

Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header will not be valid and a refund process has been organised "from the point of purchase".

The GAA have appealed to supporters without tickets not to come to St Conleth's Park on Saturday.

Upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to manage the crowd.

As confirmed earlier, the Cavan and Tyrone qualifier, also scheduled for Croke Park, has been moved too.

Brewster Park, Enniskillen, will host the game at 5pm.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Football Qualifier fixture update: The meeting of @KildareGAA and @MayoGAA will take place in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge this Saturday at 7pm, while @CavanCoBoardGaa and @TyroneGAALive play in Brewster Park, Enniskillen at 5pm. — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2018

The full statement reads:

"The GAA can confirm that the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round Three meeting of Kildare and Mayo will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7.00pm.

"Following discussions with the Kildare County Committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days, upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to cater for the large crowds expected at the venue before the game.

"The GAA wishes to point out that the decision by the CCCC to fix the game for Croke Park originally was based on serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture. The CCCC has received assurances that these issues will be adequately addressed.

"The original capacity of 8,200 remains in place.

"Both Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive 1,500 tickets each for club distribution. The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

"The GAA can also confirm that the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

"Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header fixture will not be valid for these games and a refund process from the point of purchase has been put in place.

"Supporters without tickets are urged not to come to St Conleth’s Park on Saturday.

"Tickets for the new fixtures will be priced at €20/£18 (adults) and €5/£5 (juveniles)."

Update 12.38pm: Kildare v Mayo game switched to Newbridge; Cavan v Tyrone moved to Enniskillen

Kildare will have home advantage when they play Mayo at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge on Saturday at 7pm.

The news of the switch from Croke Park was confirmed by Mayo GAA.

They expect that all 3,500 of the county's season ticket holders will get access to a ticket for the 8,000-capacity game.

While Mayo say they're awaiting full details from the GAA, they add "there may also be a very limited number of tickets on sale to the general public through SuperValu and Centra outlets".

The GAA has yet to confirm how supporters who purchased tickets for Croke Park will be compensated, Mayo say.

The statement ends: "The Mayo team and management look forward to having a passionate Mayo support in Newbridge on Saturday evening."

Cavan's game against Tyrone, which had been scheduled as the curtain-raiser for Kildare v Mayo, has also been moved away from Croke Park.

The Cavan County Board confirmed that their round 3 qualifier will go ahead at Brewster Park, Enniskillen at 5pm.

UPDATE

Cavan v Tyrone NOW CONFIRMED for this Sat 30th June 5.00pm in Brewster Park, Enniskillen. — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) June 27, 2018

Cavan had initially proposed the Fermanagh venue as their alternative home pitch, due to redevelopment works at Kingspan Breffni Park. However, they'd accepted the invite to play in Croke Park as part of a double-header.

Original story (11.34am): Kildare and Mayo match switched to Newbridge - reports

A breakthrough has been reached in Kildare's standoff with the GAA.

Kildare will get home advantage for their round 3 qualifier against Mayo after the GAA backed down, according to media reports.

The game will now be played on Saturday at 7pm in St Conleth's Park.

The GAA had scheduled the game for Croke Park as part of a double-header with Cavan v Tyrone after turning down St Conleth's Park over health and safety grounds.

The Newbridge ground has a capacity for an all-ticket match of just over 8,000, with around half of those tickets set to go to season ticket holders. There are around 3,500 season tickets held by Mayo fans.

It was suggested by CCCC chair Ned Quinn, as part of the health and safety argument, that supporters without a ticket could turn up outside the venue and "there could be animosity shown to people who had tickets".

However, Kildare refused to fulfil the Croke Park fixture, insisted they were in a position to meet the necessary health and safety requirements and demanded they be granted home advantage.

Tickets for the Croke Park double-header are no longer on sale.

An official announcement is yet to be made.

It's unclear whether Cavan's game with Tyrone will go ahead in Croke Park or, in the absence of a double-header, be moved to their proposed alternative venue of Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

TV rights-holder Sky Sports said they'd a contingency plan in place to cover both games regardless of venue.

Read the reaction to the news here.