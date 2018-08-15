GAA: Touted tickets will be cancelled

Ahead of the All-Ireland hurling and football finals, the GAA has issued a warning for anyone thinking of buying or selling touted tickets.

As always the demand for tickets to the finals is huge and the GAA are seeking to clamp down on those re-selling tickets for prices over face value.

In a statement released this morning, the GAA said: "Tickets for GAA All-Ireland Finals are distributed directly to our Clubs and County Committees.

"Any tickets being sold in excess of face value on touting websites that are brought to the attention of the GAA will be automatically cancelled.

"The Association also routinely monitors ticket touting websites and where possible, endeavours to establish the original source of the tickets, taking action where necessary.

"We look forward to the co-operation of our members and supporters in this matter and urge everyone to purchase tickets from official sources only."

Digital Desk