GAA to meet this weekend to vote on Liam Miller tribute match - reports

The GAA are due to meet this weekend to consider whether to allow the Liam Miller tribute match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, according to reports.

The GAA's management committee and central council are to take a vote on the matter at a special meeting of Central Council tomorrow, RTÉ Sport has reported.

Following a meeting at Croke Park on Tuesday, the GAA is considering a proposal from the organisers of the tribute match.

The GAA had previously declared that it was rule-bound from accommodating the fixture.

The report goes on to suggest that the GAA Central Council has the power to overrule this to allow the soccer match to be played in a GAA facility.

The match between Mr Miller's former Manchester United, Celtic and Ireland teammates is currently set to take place at Turner's Cross on September 25.

Tickets for the match in the soccer stadium, which has a capacity of 7,500, sold out in minutes last Friday.

The proceeds from the event will go to Mr Miller's widow, three children and Marymount Hospice.

On Monday, the Irish Examiner revealed that behind the scenes, both politicians and Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport officials had intervened and warned the GAA that its refusal to host the match may break the terms attached to the €30m funding granted for Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s redevelopment.