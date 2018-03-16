GAA team news: Seamus Harnedy returns for Cork’s relegation play-off

Seamus Harnedy returns from suspension to take his place at full-forward on the Cork hurling team for their relegation play-off against Waterford, writes ,b>Eoghan Cormican.

Dean Brosnan is also included in the Rebel attack for tomorrow’s game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Robbie O’Flynn and Shane Kingston lose out.

The Clare hurling side which travels to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday shows just the one change from the team which came up short last time out against Waterford. Colm Galvin is named at midfield, with his younger brother Ian relegated to the bench.

For Limerick, Seamus Hickey is back in at full-back having missed the promotion-clinching victory away to Galway owing to the birth of his twin sons. Kyle Hayes is named at centre-forward, replacing David Reidy. This is Hayes’ first start of 2018 having been sidelined for a number of months with a groin injury.

Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan has handed a first league start to corner-forward Cian Darcy, while defender Michael Cahill has returned from injury and will make his first start of 2018 tomorrow.

None of the hurling league quarter-finals can go to a replay. If the teams finish level after 70 minutes, there will be two 10-minute periods of extra-time. If they are still level, this will be followed by two five-minute periods of extra-time. And, if there is no white smoke at this juncture, a free-taking competition will decide the winner.

There are three changes to the Kerry football team which fell to Dublin by 12 points last Sunday. Shane Enright (hamstring) and Séan O’Sean (ankle) do not start because of injury. The third player making way is Adrian Spillane. Into the team comes Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey and Barry John Keane.

Elsewhere, the Waterford county board say they were prevented by rule from playing Tipperary in the Munster SHC championship on June 3 at either Nowlan Park or Thurles.

“The option to play the game in Thurles or Nowlan Park could not be considered under the regulations, as a change from a home venue can only be to a neutral venue within the province.”

The game will go ahead at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork (NHL relegation play-off v Waterford): A Nash; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, C Spillane; C Joyce, T O’Mahony, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, B Cooper; M Cahalane, C Lehane, D Brosnan; A Cadogan, S Harnedy, P Horgan.

Waterford (NHL relegation play-off v Cork): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, B Coughlan, N Connors; T de Búrca, A Gleeson, Philip Mahony; J Barron, C Gleeson; K Bennett, Pauric Mahony, T Devine; P Curran, S Bennett, M Kearney.

Clare (NHL quarter-final v Limerick): D Tuohy; P O’Connor, C Cleary, J Browne; S Morey, D McInerney, D Fitzgerald; C Galvin, T Kelly; C Malone, J Conlon, D Reidy; C McGrath, P Duggan, S O’Donnell.

Limerick (NHL quarter-final v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, S Hickey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; P Browne, C Lynch; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, B Murphy.

Kilkenny (NHL quarter-final v Offaly: D Brennan; J Holden, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Delaney, C Buckley, C Browne; R Leahy, O Walsh; L Blanchfield, TJ Reid, J Maher; G Aylward, W Walsh, R Reid.

Dublin (NHL quarter-final v Tipperary): A Nolan; P Smyth, B O’Carroll, E O’Donnell; S Barrett, C Crummey, J McCaffrey; R McBride, F MacGibb; D Burke, C Keaney, D Sutcliffe; R Hayes, R O’Dwyer, P Winters.

Tipperary (NHL quarter-final v Dublin): B Hogan; A Flynn, J Barry, M Cahill; B Heffernan, Padraic Maher, R Maher; S Kennedy, C Barrett; S Curran, B McCarthy, Patrick Maher; M Breen, J Forde, C Darcy.

Kerry (NFL Division 1 v Kildare): S Murphy; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, R Shanahan; P Murphy, P Crowley, F Fitzgerald; J Barry, Barry O’Sullivan; M Burns, D Casey, K McCarthy; D Clifford, P Geaney, BJ Keane.

Kildare (NFL Division 1 v Kerry): M Donnellan; P Kelly, D Hyland, M O’Grady; J Byrne, E Doyle, K Flynn; K Feely, T Moolick; F Conway, K Cribbin, P Brophy; B McCormack, D Flynn, N Kelly.

Tipperary (NFL Division 2 v Down): C Kenrick; A Campbell, P Codd, J Meagher; B Maher, R Kiely, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey; J Keane, J Lonergan, B Fox; C Sweeney, M Quinlivan, L McGrath.

Derry (NFL Division 3 v Wexford): B McKinless; R Mooney, K Johnston, C McCluskey; K McKaigue, C McWilliams, P Hagan; C McAtamney, E Bradley; E Lynn, B Heron, P Cassidy; P MacGrogan, M Lynch, N Toner.

Wexford (NFL Division 3 v Derry): C Swaine; C Carty, J Rossiter, M Furlong; G Malone, N Rossiter, S Doyle; N Doyle, B O’Gorman; E Nolan, J Stafford, R Frayne; P Curtis, D Pepper, J Turbitt.