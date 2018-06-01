GAA team news: James O'Donoghue returns as Kerry face Clare

By Denis Hurley

David Clifford is among seven players making their first championship starts while James O’Donoghue returns as Kerry begin their Munster campaign against Clare in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

Fossa player Clifford, the star of last year’s All-Ireland minor victory, is named at right corner-forward with O’Donoghue – hampered with a calf injury since the league opener against Donegal – is at number 15.

Aside from Clifford, goalkeeper Shane Murphy captains the team on his debut with Dr Crokes team-mates Gavin White and Michéal Burns also making their bows at left half-back and right half-forward respectively.

Ballydonoghue’s Jason Foley and Ronan Shanahan of Austin Stacks are the new corner-backs and Séan O’Shea of Kennmare Shamrocks is at centre-forward.

Monaghan, who face Omagh in the Ulster SFC semi-final in Omagh at 2pm tomorrow, are unchanged from their quarter-final win over Tyrone, while Fermanagh have gone with the same 15 that started the win over Armagh.

In hurling, Cork have one change for tomorrow night's Munster SHC meeting with Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm), as Dean Brosnan replaces Luke Meade in attack.

Due to a combination of injuries and suspension, Waterford have seven changes for their clash with Tipperary in Limerick on Sunday. From the side which started the loss to Clare last week, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg de Búrca, Darragh Fives, Kevin Moran, Maurice Shanahan, Jake Dillon and Shane McNulty all miss out. Austin Gleeson, Michael Kearney, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran and Pauric Mahony all start.

Tipp have replicated the changes made at half-time in last week’s draw with Cork, when they came from nine points down at half-time. John O’Dywer comes into the full-forward line with Jason Forde dropping to centre-forward as Patrick Maher misses out. In addition, Ronan Maher moves to midfield, his brother Pádraic to centre-back and Brendan Maher to number 7.

The Dublin hurlers, who faced Offaly in the Leinster SHC, have one change in personnel from their last outing against Wexford. Conal Keaney comes into the half-forward line as Bill O’Carroll, a corner-back in that defeat against the Model County, drops out.

Galway, who travel to face Wexford, are unchanged following their win over Kilkenny.

KERRY (SFC v Clare): S Murphy (Dr Crokes); J Foley (Ballydonoghue), P Crowley (Laune Rangers), R Shanahan (Austin Stacks); P Murphy (Rathmore), T Morley (Templenoe), G White (Dr Crokes); J Barry (Na Gaeil), D Moran (Kerins O’Rehillys); M Burns (Dr Crokes), S O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), S O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks); D Clifford (Fossa), P Geaney (Dingle), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

FERMANAGH (SFC v Monaghan): P Cadden (St Patrick Donagh); K Connor (Belnaleck), C Cullen (Belnaleck), M Jones (Derrygonnelly), B Mulrone (Devenish), L Cullen (Belnaleck); E Donnelly (Coa), R Jones (Derrygonnelly); P McCusker (Ederney), D McCusker (Ederney), A Breen (Tempo); S Quigley (Roslea), C Jones (Derrygonnelly), S Quigley (Roslea).

MONAGHAN (SFC v Fermanagh): R Beggan (Scotstown); K Duffy (Latton), D Wylie (Ballybay), R Wylie (Ballybay); D Mone (Clontibret), V Corey (Clontibret), F Kelly (Clones); K O’Connell (Tyholland), D Hughes (Scotstown); K Hughes (Scotstown), N Kearns (Seán Mac Diarmada), D Ward (Ballybay); R McAnespie (Emyvale), J McCaroon (Currin), C McManus (Clontibret).

CORK (SHC v Limerick): A Nash (Kanturk); S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), C Spillane (Castlelyons); M Ellis (Millstreet), C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), M Coleman (Blarney); D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), B Cooper (Youghal); S Harnedy (St Ita’s), D Brosnan (Glen Rovers), D Kearney (Sarsfields); S Kingston (Douglas), C Lehane (Midleton), P Horgan (Glen Rovers).

DUBLIN (SHC v Offaly): A Nolan (St Brigid’s); P Smyth (Clontarf), C O’Callaghan (Cuala), E O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille); S Barrett (Na Fianna), S Moran (Cuala), C Crummy (Lucan Sarsfield); R McBride (St Vincent’s), J Malone (Cuala); F Mac Gib (Setanta), C Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s), D Sutcliffe (St Jude’s); F Whiteley (Kilmacud Crokes), L Rushe (St Patrick’s Palmerstown), P Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s).

GALWAY (SHC v Wexford): J Skehill; A Tuohy, Daithí Burke, J Hanbury; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke; C Mannion, J Canning, J Cooney; C Whelan, C Cooney, B Concannon.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Waterford): B Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha); S O’Brien (Newport), S Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), M Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields); J O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), B Maher (Borris-Ileigh); R Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), B McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields); D McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), J Forde (Silvermines), N McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); J O’Dwyer (Killenaule), S Callanan (Drom & Inch), J McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

WATERFORD (SHC v Tipperary): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Gleeson, N Connors, A Gleeson, Philip Mahony, J Barron, M Walsh, M Kearney, S Roche, DJ Foran, S Bennett, T Devine, P Curran, Pauric Mahony.

KERRY (SHC v Meath): M Stackpoole (Lixnaw); S Weir (Crotta O’Neills), J Buckley (Lixnaw), B Murphy (Causeway); B Barrett (Causeway), D Collins (Kilmoyley), J O’Connor (Abbeydorney); J Conway (Crotta O’Neills), B O’Leary (Abbeydorney); D Griffin (St Brendan’s Ardfert), M Boyle (Ballyduff), B O’Mahony (Crotta O’Neills); J Goulding (Ballyduff), P Boyle (Ballyduff), S Conway (Lixnaw).

TIPPERARY (MHC v Waterford): A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), C Whelan (Mullinahone), K Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris); J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), F Purcell (Drom & Inch), S Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), J Campion (Drom & Inch); S Hayes (Kiladangan), J Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), J Devaney (Borris-Ileigh).