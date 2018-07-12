GAA team news: Clare name unchanged team for Saturday's dual with Wexford

The Clare hurling management have named an unchanged team for Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final from the side which let slip an eight-point advantage in the Munster decider.

It had been reported that team captain Patrick O’Connor was struggling with an injury, but the Tubber native retains his place at corner-back. This is the third game in a row where the Banner management have gone with the same 15.

Clare in action in the Munster Final.

Roscommon football manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s opener against Tyrone.

Fintan Cregg is named at centre-back, with Cathal Compton selected at full-forward. Both players were introduced during Roscommon’s fourth-round qualifier win over Armagh last weekend, with both kicking a point apiece. Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have named an unchanged team from the side which crushed Cork on a scoreline of 3-20 to 0-13.

There’s no place for Mark Bradley in attack, despite his recovery from injury and impact off the bench last weekend, when he scored the Red Hands’ third goal in the comfortable qualifier win.

Mark Bradley.

Niall Morgan retains his place in goal as manager Mickey Harte departs from his policy of rotating the number one shirt with Mickey O’Neill. Lee Brennan is still not fit enough to make the match-day squad, as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury which kept him out of the entire qualifier series.

Elsewhere, Colin O’Riordan will make his AFL debut on Sunday, when he lines out for Sydney Swans against North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

O’Riordan will become just the third former GAA player to appear for the Bloods at the highest level, following in the footsteps of premiership winner Tadhg Kennelly and Kennelly’s former All-Ireland-winning Kerry teammate Tommy Walsh. The 22-year-old said it was a dream come true.

From the green hills of county Tipperary to the AFL, @colin_oriordan has quite the story. 🍀



📰https://t.co/SsVkGd397T pic.twitter.com/EnrvcZTxtA — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) July 12, 2018

“It was all a bit surreal,” O’Riordan remarked. “I wasn’t expecting it one bit. When you walk in and the coaches are there and the players are there, it’s a real special moment (to be named). I came out here a couple of years ago and all I wanted to do was play AFL.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m just focusing on getting through training this week and hopefully, everything will come together. Obviously, I reflected on the journey a little bit when I was told.

"To come where I came from, to come over here and get the chance to make my debut is something I’ve dreamed of since I came.”

He credited Kennelly with playing a major role in his AFL journey, having first approached him as part of the AFL’s international development team. Now he is the Swans’ development coach and has been working with O’Riordan to develop his game.

“Since he’s come to the club this year, Tadhg has helped me no end. If it wasn’t for him, none of this would be possible. He started off my journey three years ago when he asked me to come over. I’ll be forever grateful to Tadhg for the opportunity he gave me.

“I had a few things to work on in my first two years and I just wanted to come out and play consistent football. I think throughout the year in the 2s, I’ve been playing consistent football and just waiting for my opportunity. I’m so excited.”

A special moment for @colin_oriordan 🇮🇪

(Thanks to Rhyce Shaw for his creative input too!) #ProudlySydney pic.twitter.com/rtQ07XZ4U8 — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) July 12, 2018

O’Riordan has been earning rave reviews this season for the reserves in the NEAFL, averaging almost 29 possessions per game.

Last weekend, the former Tipperary star, who won an All-Ireland minor title with the Premier County as a 16-year-old, accumulated 39 touches, adding 12 marks and two goals as the Swans second team racked up their eighth win on the trot.

Clare: (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final v Wexford): D Tuohy; P O’Connor, D McInerney, J Browne; S Morey, C Cleary, J Shanahan; C Galvin, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, D Reidy; P Collins, J Conlon, S O’Donnell.

Roscommon: (All-Ireland SFC quarter-final group stage phase 1): C Lavin; D Murray, J McManus, N McInerney; N Daly, F Cregg, C Devaney; T O’Rourke, E Smith; C Murtagh, N Kilroy, C Cregg; D Murtagh, C Compton, D Smith.

Tyrone (All-Ireland SFC quarter-final group stage phase 1): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.