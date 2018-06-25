GAA schedules Saturday's big-name qualifiers for Croke Park double-header

There'll be a qualifier double-header at Croke Park this Saturday.

Officials have opted to move the meetings of Cavan and Tyrone and Kildare and Mayo to headquarters.

Those games will throw in at 5pm and 7pm respectively.

Elsewhere, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada will host the first ever Championship meeting of Leitrim and Monaghan at 2.30pm.

While Armagh will take on Clare at the Athletic Grounds at 3pm.

Saturday, June 30

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Qualifiers

Leitrim v Monaghan, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm

Armagh v Clare, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.00pm

Cavan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5.00pm (Sky Sports)

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 7.00pm (Sky Sports)

Joe McDonagh Cup Relegation/Promotion play-off

Antrim v Kildare, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12.45pm.

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: What Cork do next, provincial blowouts and Cluxton's stunt double

- Digital desk