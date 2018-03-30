GAA report makes radical proposals

The payment of an allowance to inter-county players and the abolition of Provincial Councils are among the proposals made in a radical leaked GAA report.

The document, dubbed 'Towards 2034', comes from a committee set up by former president Aogan O'Fearghail, and is designed to spark widespread debate.

The report also recommends the relaxation of the rule forbidding rugby and soccer being played at GAA venues other than Croke Park.

At the moment, managers and players receive nothing more than out-of-pocket expenses for the time.

However, this may change in the future at the top level, with no change in policy foreseen for club players and managers.

The report says: "By 2034 the GAA will have developed a model to recognise the time and effort contributed by senior inter-county players and their respective managers.

"This will facilitate effective budgeting where senior inter-county players and managers will retain their existing amateur status but have their value to the Association, and their enormous commitment to their sport, recognised by a defined and agreed allowance."