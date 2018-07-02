GAA President wants to ban non-GAA events from Croke Park for July and August

By Stephen Barry

GAA President John Horan wants to ban concerts and other non-GAA events from Croke Park during July and August each year.

Next week's Leinster Senior Hurling final replay will take place in Semple Stadium, as Croke Park is unavailable due to a Michael Bublé concert.

Croke Park groundstaff prepare the pitch for U2 in July 2017.

The stadium will also host a visit of the Pope next month as part of the World Meetings of Families event, between the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals.

However, Horan told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 that the way forward is to avoid any non-hurling and football events in the GAA's headquarters for the peak summer months.

"Unfortunately, plans are made way in advance in terms of signing contracts for concerts, but it is certainly something I want to change that the months of July and August will have no non-GAA hurling or football events taking place in Croke Park.

"Going forward, I’d like to see that change."

In 2014, Kerry and Mayo's All-Ireland Football semi-final replay was moved to Limerick's Gaelic Grounds due to a college American football game in Croker.

However, Horan added that Kilkenny and Galway have no issue with playing next week's replay in Thurles after their 0-18 apiece draw.

"Both Kilkenny and Galway are quite happy to play the game in Thurles, so Thurles isn't an issue."