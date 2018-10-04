GAA minipod: Keane for Kerry job - a gamble that shows Kingdom trusts the pathway
Tony Leen assesses the promotion of Peter Keane to Kerry senior boss, set to be confirmed next Monday.
Tony Leen assesses the promotion of Peter Keane to Kerry senior boss, set to be confirmed next Monday.
Former Cork City player Brian Lenihan has spoken in depth about the mental health problems which resulted in his retirement from football last year.
The Juventus forward says he has a clear conscience over the allegations.
Will the Special One serve up Special K for reporters?
There have been reports Corine Remande could lose the sight in her right eye.
Martin O'Neill has admitted to being “a bit surprised” by a report that Declan Rice has made up his mind to declare for England, and claimed that it is "inaccurate".
The American said he was ‘heartbroken’ to learn the extent of the injuries suffered by a fan hit by his wayward tee shot during the Ryder Cup.
Dublin's Premier Junior manager Shane Plowman joins Paudie Murray (Cork) and Angela Downey (Kilkenny) as the nominees for Manager of the Year.
This is the kind-hearted seven-year-old boy who has melted hearts in offering real sportsmanship to a Monaghan GAA club scarred as a result of a sinkhole near its grounds last week.
