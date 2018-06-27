GAA fans react to the news that Newbridge will host Kildare v Mayo qualifier

By Stephen Barry

Kildare's success in securing Newbridge as a venue for their round 3 qualifier against Mayo has set Twitter alight.

Newbridge is the top trend in Ireland as media reports say a deal is set to be announced, with St Conleth's Park hosting the game at 7pm.

The game had previously been fixed for Croke Park but was the subject of a two-day standoff between Kildare and the GAA.

Here's the immediate reaction to the news...

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Well done @KildareGAA proper order. Took time but @officialgaa did the right thing. Let’s get on with the the 🏐 now. Enough rubbish all week and not Kildare’s doing. https://t.co/E87nfdNpE3 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) June 27, 2018

A Kildare person photographed shortly after the announcement of Newbridge for Kildare v Mayo... pic.twitter.com/7ODvwMNn8c — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) June 27, 2018

A bit of pressure on Kildare now not to get bate out the rusty gates of St Conleth's Park on Saturday evening #Newbridge — Paul Brennan (@Brennan_PB) June 27, 2018

Don't think I'll go to Newbridge though with all the crowd trouble expected outside the ground. Better be safe than sorry — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) June 27, 2018

Massive credit to @KildareGAA for standing their ground and, ultimately, getting what is rightfully theirs in this case. #Kildare #NewbridgeOrNowhere #GAA — Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) June 27, 2018

The atmosphere will be absolutely electric in Newbridge Saturday evening!! #Kildare #NewbridgeOrNowhere — Sean Murphy (@GaaStatsman) June 27, 2018

Newbridge it is👌 That’s a victory for what’s right💪 Fair play to Kildare County Board and the @KildareGAA Team, if you sit back and take it all the time you’ll keep getting it! W is for Win😉#NewbridgeOrNowhere #GAA pic.twitter.com/f6tQK2GEvI — Bill Hill (@BillHillWicklow) June 27, 2018

A watershed moment as the GAA back down and the Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland Qualifier goes ahead in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7pm. #GAA #Football — Matt O'Callaghan (@MattOCall) June 27, 2018

Fair play to @KildareGAA on their #NewbridgeOrNowhere stance. Hopefully the 8000 'ticket holders' will get a good game Saturday night. Kildare County Board now need to get their act together and sort out their stadium capacity for future games. — Geraldine Neenan (@geraldineneenan) June 27, 2018

Apparently the Kildare & Mayo firms have been in touch already... Meeting on Braveheart Hill at 4:30... pic.twitter.com/pVULd2ys9u — Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) June 27, 2018

Thought the capacity issue was a fair argument to move the game to Portlaoise. BUT bottom line, it was and had to be 100% Kildare’s choice under the circumstances. Entitled to dig in. GAA had no foot to stand on. Expecting a rule change at Congress... — Joe Molloy (@MolloyJoe) June 27, 2018

Arguably Kildare football’s finest victory since 1928 https://t.co/z1jSxGRdfe — Ronan Browne (@RonanBrowne11) June 27, 2018