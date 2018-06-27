GAA fans react to the news that Newbridge will host Kildare v Mayo qualifier
Kildare's success in securing Newbridge as a venue for their round 3 qualifier against Mayo has set Twitter alight.
Newbridge is the top trend in Ireland as media reports say a deal is set to be announced, with St Conleth's Park hosting the game at 7pm.
The game had previously been fixed for Croke Park but was the subject of a two-day standoff between Kildare and the GAA.
Here's the immediate reaction to the news...
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Well done @KildareGAA proper order. Took time but @officialgaa did the right thing. Let’s get on with the the 🏐 now. Enough rubbish all week and not Kildare’s doing. https://t.co/E87nfdNpE3— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) June 27, 2018
A Kildare person photographed shortly after the announcement of Newbridge for Kildare v Mayo... pic.twitter.com/7ODvwMNn8c— Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) June 27, 2018
A bit of pressure on Kildare now not to get bate out the rusty gates of St Conleth's Park on Saturday evening #Newbridge— Paul Brennan (@Brennan_PB) June 27, 2018
Don't think I'll go to Newbridge though with all the crowd trouble expected outside the ground. Better be safe than sorry— Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) June 27, 2018
Massive credit to @KildareGAA for standing their ground and, ultimately, getting what is rightfully theirs in this case. #Kildare #NewbridgeOrNowhere #GAA— Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) June 27, 2018
Another small win for the little guy #Kildare #Newbridgeornothing #Mayo— grace (@calahonda4) June 27, 2018
The atmosphere will be absolutely electric in Newbridge Saturday evening!! #Kildare #NewbridgeOrNowhere— Sean Murphy (@GaaStatsman) June 27, 2018
Newbridge it is👌 That’s a victory for what’s right💪 Fair play to Kildare County Board and the @KildareGAA Team, if you sit back and take it all the time you’ll keep getting it! W is for Win😉#NewbridgeOrNowhere #GAA pic.twitter.com/f6tQK2GEvI— Bill Hill (@BillHillWicklow) June 27, 2018
A watershed moment as the GAA back down and the Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland Qualifier goes ahead in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7pm. #GAA #Football— Matt O'Callaghan (@MattOCall) June 27, 2018
Fair play to @KildareGAA on their #NewbridgeOrNowhere stance. Hopefully the 8000 'ticket holders' will get a good game Saturday night. Kildare County Board now need to get their act together and sort out their stadium capacity for future games.— Geraldine Neenan (@geraldineneenan) June 27, 2018
Apparently the Kildare & Mayo firms have been in touch already... Meeting on Braveheart Hill at 4:30... pic.twitter.com/pVULd2ys9u— Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) June 27, 2018
Thought the capacity issue was a fair argument to move the game to Portlaoise. BUT bottom line, it was and had to be 100% Kildare’s choice under the circumstances. Entitled to dig in. GAA had no foot to stand on. Expecting a rule change at Congress...— Joe Molloy (@MolloyJoe) June 27, 2018
Arguably Kildare football’s finest victory since 1928 https://t.co/z1jSxGRdfe— Ronan Browne (@RonanBrowne11) June 27, 2018
Seems like #Kildare have won the battle, but #GAA will no doubt win the war & tighten up their rules to ensure they can move games with impunity going forward. Up to counties to keep an eye on this & study the small-print.— David Sheehan (@DavidSSport) June 27, 2018
