GAA confirm details for All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifiers

The GAA has announced the details for the first round of the qualifiers in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Last year runners-up Mayo will travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick on Saturday, June 9 with a 6pm throw-in.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford is hoping to have Lee Keegan back for the game.

On the same date, Meath welcome Tyrone in Navan while Wexford will take on Waterford at Innovate Wexford Park.

Derry host Kildare in a 3pm throw-in and Westmeath take on Armagh with a 7pm start time.

Owenbeg will see Derry and Kildare square off at 3pm while O'Connor Park will host Wicklow and Cavan.

On the following Sunday, Louth travel to Ruislip to take on London.