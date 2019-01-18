GAA club comes up with grave idea to raffle 'priceless' cemetery plot

A GAA club is raffling off two graveyard plots to raise money for the club.

Corduff Gaels in Monaghan are holding the raffle tomorrow where they will auction off the graveyard plot of your choice for two people in the local Corduff or Raferagh Cemeteries.

🔳🔶GALA BALL AUCTION ITEMS!

🔳🔶THERE’S SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE ESPECIALLY ITEM NUMBER 5 WHICH IS CERTAINLY UNIQUE!!

🔳🔶ALL ITEMS WILL BE AUCTIONED ON SATURDAY NIGHT!

🔳🔶MASSIVE THANKS TO ALL WHO SPONSORED AUCTION ITEMS AND PLEASE REMEMBER TO SUPPORT THEM WHEN POSSIBLE! pic.twitter.com/u2zQHuIYVo — Corduff Gaels (@CorduffGAA) January 16, 2019

Other prizes include VIP All-Ireland football final tickets and two Six Nations tickets.

The club hopes the raffle will raise the €50,000 it needs to pay off debts it owes for a new complex and pitches.

Seamus McEnaney, chair of the club, said the double grave was "priceless because you can't buy a plot here in the village before someone passes away".

He told the Independent: "Inevitably, death will come to us all, so this is a really priceless prize.

"We are from a small, rural club in Co Monaghan, we built a state-of-the-art complex and we have fundraised in so many ways and this is our last bit of debt to clear," Mr McEnaney said.

"At a club meeting we talked about getting something different in the raffle for the club and my sister Bernadette came up with the idea. We thought about it and realised that this is indeed unique to our community, we have a choice of two chapels and two cemeteries and you can't pick your plot in either cemetery, until after someone dies."