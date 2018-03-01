GAA cancels all this weekend's Allianz National League games due to Storm Emma

By John Fogarty

The GAA have taken the decision to postpone all 33 of their Allianz Football and Hurling League games scheduled for this weekend due to Storm Emma.

Croke Park today announced the call, which was brought forward from tomorrow morning. County boards were altered before a statement was released.

The final round of the hurling league is expected to be rescheduled for March 11, meaning the quarter-finals will now take place on March 17 and 18, the semi-finals on the weekend of March 24/25 and the final on Saturday evening, March 31, a day before the Division 1 and 2 football finals.

The fifth round of the football competition will take place on March 10 and 11, meaning the O’Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath, which was due to take place that weekend, may not now take place. The decision means there will be football and hurling league for four consecutive weekends.

London were the first to confirm their Division 4 and Division 2A football and hurling matches against Leitrim and Kildare were called off. The official Offaly and Antrim Twitter GAA handles then posted that the GAA have called off league matches for the weekend before the GAA confirmed the news officially.

Refixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday.

All Lidl National Football League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, due to adverse weather conditions.

Counties involved in Division 3 and 4 will play this round on the weekend of the 17th/18th March and Counties involved in Division 1 and 2 will play their games on the weekend of the 7th/8th April.