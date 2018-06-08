Fury fighting ‘for people who need inspiration and help’

Despite shedding more than eight stones to get himself back into fighting shape, Tyson Fury will carry a significant advantage into his comeback bout against Albanian Sefer Seferi in Manchester.

Fury weighed in at 19st 10lbs at a good-natured weigh-in today, making him a full four stones and nine pounds heavier than Seferi, whom he whisked off his feet and cradled in his arms as if to labour the point.

Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time in two and a half years on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Fury was stripped of his boxing licence as he fought a ban over a failed drugs test, while his much-publicised battle against depression contributed to a weight gain which led to doubts over his boxing future.

The 29-year-old is adamant his evident success in shaping up for a ring return will increase his popularity levels and, more importantly, serve as an inspiration for others who may be going through similar health issues.

Fury said: “I’ve had massive support throughout all my troubles, everybody’s really been helping me and spurring me on.

“This isn’t just me and my team, it’s me and the whole nation. I seem to have everyone behind me and I’m coming back and fighting for them.

Tyson Fury weighs in at 19st 10lb ahead of his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi - and in case the 65 lb difference wasn't immediately clear, @Tyson_Fury promptly scooped the Albanian up like a baby @pasport pic.twitter.com/NzEJ6fdAch — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) June 8, 2018

“I’m fighting for people who need inspiration and help – people who suffer from mental health problems as well.

“It’s living proof if I can do it, then anyone can do it. To come from 27 and a half stone and to get to fighting level for Saturday night, then that is a statement, isn’t it.”

Fury is clearly intent on reclaiming the world title belts he felt were wrongly stripped from him in the wake of his win over Klitschko, and in particular securing a major showdown with reigning champion Anthony Joshua.

Crowds gathered to witness Tyson Fury’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)

But he has been careful to avoid focusing too much on his future prospects in the build-up to Saturday’s fight, in which the small but willing Seferi is unlikely to detain him for long.

There is no doubt Seferi can punch – 21 of his 23 wins have come inside the distance – but all his wins have come at cruiserweight, and his only loss was to heavyweight contender Manuel Charr in September 2016.

“I’m not here to dwell on the past, I’m here to move forward,” added Fury. “That is all in the past so let’s move on to the next chapter – the new Tyson Fury, the people’s champion. There’s no negativity here.”

- Press Association