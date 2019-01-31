Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara set to join Yeni Malatyaspor

Fulham’s controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara is closing in on a move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, Press Association Sport understands.

The 23-year-old has been suspended by the Cottagers pending internal disciplinary proceedings due to a training ground incident last week.

Kamara was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage, with the forward now set for a fresh start in Turkey.

The player has landed in Turkey to finalise the move, which is reported to be a loan agreement until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Kamara helped the west Londoners win promotion through the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season, having arrived from Amiens in 2017.

