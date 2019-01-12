Fulham left to rue luck as two own goals boost Burnley’s survival bid

Burnley profited from two Fulham own-goals in quick succession as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor, despite not registering a shot on target.

Andre Schurrle’s wonderful early strike was cancelled out in the 20th minute when Jeff Hendrick’s effort went in off Joe Bryan.

And three minutes later it was Denis Odoi who inadvertently beating Sergio Rico, heading in after Hendrick crossed.

Calum Chambers headed against the Burnley bar soon after and Fulham substitute Luciano Vietto was denied after the break by James Tarkowski and Tom Heaton – two players hoping to impress England boss Gareth Southgate, who was watching from the stands.

But Burnley held on to record their third consecutive Premier League victory, further easing their relegation fears, while second-bottom Fulham, who have won only one of their last nine league games, are now five points from safety.

In wet and windy conditions, the Clarets were left stunned in the second minute as Schurrle fired Fulham into the lead.

Odoi lofted a long pass towards the hosts’ box and Schurrle brought the ball down expertly with one touch of his right foot before cracking a superb shot past Heaton with another.

Burnley looked rattled at first as they tried to hit back but soon started to find some rhythm and Chris Wood went close to equalising in the 18th minute when he headed against the outside of a post from a Phil Bardsley cross.

Soon after they were level as the ball went from Dwight McNeil to Hendrick, the Republic of Ireland international struck and his effort was diverted in by Bryan.

And moments later Fulham were cursing their luck again after Hendrick’s cross was headed into his own net by Odoi.

The action then quickly switched to the other end, where Chambers headed against the crossbar and Ryan Sessegnon nodded over.

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri brought Vietto on for Sessegnon at the interval and the substitute almost got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half, his shot kept out by a great goal-line block from Tarkowski.

Wood then sent a strike off-target before Vietto saw his drive parried by Heaton in the 75th minute.

Cyrus Christie also brought a save out of Heaton in the final 10 minutes and Chambers then fired over as Fulham’s efforts to salvage something fell short.

