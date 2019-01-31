Fulham boss Ranieri hopeful of bringing in reinforcements

Claudio Ranieri remains confident Fulham will strengthen their squad before the conclusion on Thursday of the transfer window.

Aboubakar Kamara has left to join Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor and Slavia Prague have revealed their Cameroonian defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, who Ranieri refused to discuss, has travelled to London to negotiate a move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham have already recruited Ryan Babel but have so far been frustrated in their attempts to strengthen what has been an inconsistent defence, though the 67-year-old Ranieri believes they will succeed in doing so before 11pm.

On the final day of the summer transfer window Fulham signed five new players, under then-manager Slavisa Jokanovic, and even if that instability has contributed to their struggle against relegation, Ranieri said: “I am confident. In the last market on the last day five players arrive; if we have a chance we’ll sign some good players, the group needs some good players.

“The club is working hard until 11pm and something good can happen. If it happens, much better, if it doesn’t, we stay stronger together and continue to fight.

“We are working hard and I hope something could happen and I am positive.”

Kamara had been banned from the club before his move to Turkey, having been arrested after a confrontation at the training ground and allegedly previously clashing with Aleksandar Mitrovic during a yoga session.

Fulham on Saturday visit Crystal Palace, where a further victory following Tuesday’s win over Brighton is essential if they are to survive.

Their hopes have been strengthened by the suspension of the influential Wilfried Zaha, but Ranieri said: “Zaha is very good but Palace have other good players and Roy (Hodgson) can choose his line-up very well.

“There are so many good players there; it’s not only Zaha. He’s one of the best players but it is not only Zaha.

“It’s a good team with a fantastic manager. Roy is unbelievable, we must be very concentrated.”

- Press Association