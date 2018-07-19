Frustration online over Liam Miller tribute game not getting permission to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The GAA is being criticised after it emerged that organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match made an unsuccessful attempt to host the occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game - which will feature a host of former star players including Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin and Rio Ferdinand - is due to take place in Turner's Cross stadium with tickets demand set to be huge.

Cork Lord Mayor Mick Finn revealed at the game's official launch that organisers had tried to get the game played at the much larger Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but had failed.

The Cork City stadium holds 7,000 as opposed to the 45,000 capacity in the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The public has expressed frustration on social media over organisers not being able to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

.@officialgaa denying use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Liam Miller's memorial match due to their "Congress" not meeting until February (where decisions re: stadium use are made), is one of the great jaw-dropping insults to Irish sport in some time. — The Opel Jersey (@TheOpelJersey) July 19, 2018

WHY IS IT OK TO HAVE CONCERTS HERE BUT NOT A GOOD CAUSE LIKE THIS??

Organisers tried to have Liam Miller match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh https://t.co/hNJ3uZ1YYJ — noel mc inerney (@noelm300) July 19, 2018

Shame on the GAA for refusing the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Liam Miller’s memorial match. The GAA has modernised in many ways but it’s unacceptable to hide behind an antiquated rule book in a situation like this. — Dermot Looney (@dlooney) July 18, 2018

Shame that Ed Sheeran is deemed more important than Liam Miller, but I guess money talks https://t.co/LwwTmLAGJP — Stevie G (@StevieGrainger) July 19, 2018

I saw Liam Miller play for Eire Og, never saw Ed Sheeran tog out. Sheeran gets €2m per concert in the Pairc yet we refuse our own! Who is more deserving? Disgraceful — Declan (@DeclanDotoole1) July 19, 2018

The decision not to let the Liam Miller charity game be played in Pairc ui chaoimh is shameful, an opportunity for a fantastic occasion to be held for a far bigger audience and for a great cause, the GAA top table are some cowboys #Yeehaw — Scott Sheehan (@scottsheen8) July 19, 2018

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Mr Finn said: "One pity is that we didn’t have the use of a bigger venue in the city. I know attempts were made to get Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is a pity, but I have no doubt that the Cork public will row in behind this and it will be a fantastic event.

"There is such a demand for this event that I have no doubt it will sell out within a couple of minutes. Attempts were made by Michael [O’Flynn, chairman of the organising committee] and myself and others to see if Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be available. But they have their own internal practices, the response was it wasn’t available on this occasion.

"I think it has to go before Congress, [to use] every pitch outside Croke Park. They have approval for Croke Park I think generally, and every other facility has to go before Congress which isn’t until next February, so it just wasn’t an option."

The GAA have been asked for comment.

Miller passed away earlier this year aged 36.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder had spells with Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday morning at 10am