From Piers Morgan to the longest coat: The funniest reactions as Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal
Despite 22 years at the helm, even Arsene Wenger’s departure from Arsenal isn’t invulnerable to a few jokes.
The veteran manager joined in 1996, and while much of the reaction to his leaving has been heartfelt, this selection is more light-hearted.
Petition to have an Arsene Wenger statue the size of the shard outside the northbank next season @Arsenal— Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 20, 2018
Many jokes were about Wenger’s towering achievements, for example who could forget his trademark, knee-length coat?
BUT WHO GETS THE COAT?! I WANT THE COAT. SHOTGUN THE COAT. pic.twitter.com/C4qJEbO8YG— Greg James (@gregjames) April 20, 2018
Or his affinity for finishing the season in the Champions League places?
Can you imagine how amazing it is that Wenger announced he's stepping down today on 4/20— Dan Soff (@Dan_Soff) April 20, 2018
It's perfect, because all he ever aimed to do was finish in the top 4 out of 20 teams
However, some thought a lot of football fans had rapidly changed their tune since the announcement.
All of a sudden wenger was the greatest manager in the prem pic.twitter.com/OtMTxZ1T2k— Freezy (@Calfreezy) April 20, 2018
Not all of the jibes are directed at Wenger of course, as many opted for political satire.
"What's that? There's a vacancy for a football manager?" pic.twitter.com/VehEdVytJQ— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) April 20, 2018
In contrast to George Osborne, other jokers focused on issues of contemporary relevance.
BREAKING: Arsenal finally manage to get rid of Arsene Wenger after telling the Home Office he was part of the Windrush generation.— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 20, 2018
For many the real concern was what vocal Gunners fan and Wenger Out hashtag-lover Piers Morgan would say.
I guess the real sadness in all this is that Piers Morgan will be happy.— Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) April 20, 2018
Someone smash Piers Morgan's phone. I don't wanna hear it.— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 20, 2018
What the journalist did say in the end was, sadly, but perhaps predictably, underwhelming.
BREAKING: Wenger out. pic.twitter.com/HBuwQdY9aw— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2018
Unfortunately for Morgan though, some Gunners fans don’t like change.
Announce Wenger as replacement— Akaash (@Akaash321) April 20, 2018
In fact, #WengerIn started trending.
#wengerin is now trending in #Londonhttps://t.co/RcwMWk07q2 pic.twitter.com/ZZEy1SrNtu— Trendsmap London (@TrendsLondon) April 20, 2018
Who knows, maybe all Arsenal fans will be wanting the Frenchman back soon?
Love to Wenger, but it was time to go ❤️😂😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/RITyT9VE5E— Itsyaboytim (@Itsyaboytim1) April 20, 2018
Well, maybe not all.
