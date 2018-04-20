From Piers Morgan to the longest coat: The funniest reactions as Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal

Despite 22 years at the helm, even Arsene Wenger’s departure from Arsenal isn’t invulnerable to a few jokes.

The veteran manager joined in 1996, and while much of the reaction to his leaving has been heartfelt, this selection is more light-hearted.

Petition to have an Arsene Wenger statue the size of the shard outside the northbank next season @Arsenal — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 20, 2018

Many jokes were about Wenger’s towering achievements, for example who could forget his trademark, knee-length coat?

BUT WHO GETS THE COAT?! I WANT THE COAT. SHOTGUN THE COAT. pic.twitter.com/C4qJEbO8YG — Greg James (@gregjames) April 20, 2018

Or his affinity for finishing the season in the Champions League places?

Can you imagine how amazing it is that Wenger announced he's stepping down today on 4/20



It's perfect, because all he ever aimed to do was finish in the top 4 out of 20 teams — Dan Soff (@Dan_Soff) April 20, 2018

However, some thought a lot of football fans had rapidly changed their tune since the announcement.

All of a sudden wenger was the greatest manager in the prem pic.twitter.com/OtMTxZ1T2k — Freezy (@Calfreezy) April 20, 2018

Not all of the jibes are directed at Wenger of course, as many opted for political satire.

"What's that? There's a vacancy for a football manager?" pic.twitter.com/VehEdVytJQ — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) April 20, 2018

In contrast to George Osborne, other jokers focused on issues of contemporary relevance.

BREAKING: Arsenal finally manage to get rid of Arsene Wenger after telling the Home Office he was part of the Windrush generation. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 20, 2018

For many the real concern was what vocal Gunners fan and Wenger Out hashtag-lover Piers Morgan would say.

I guess the real sadness in all this is that Piers Morgan will be happy. — Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) April 20, 2018

Someone smash Piers Morgan's phone. I don't wanna hear it. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 20, 2018

What the journalist did say in the end was, sadly, but perhaps predictably, underwhelming.

Unfortunately for Morgan though, some Gunners fans don’t like change.

Announce Wenger as replacement — Akaash (@Akaash321) April 20, 2018

In fact, #WengerIn started trending.

Who knows, maybe all Arsenal fans will be wanting the Frenchman back soon?

Love to Wenger, but it was time to go ❤️😂😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/RITyT9VE5E — Itsyaboytim (@Itsyaboytim1) April 20, 2018

Well, maybe not all.