From Alderweireld to Courtois: 7 Premier League players whose future remains uncertain

There is just over a week until the summer transfer window shuts and there is still plenty of business for Premier League clubs to do.

With only eight days to go until deadline day, a host of players are yet to resolve their future and will have their agents on speed dial.

Here, we look at seven Premier League players who could be on the move in the next week.

Toby Alderweireld

The future of the Tottenham defender has been one of the permanent fixtures of the gossip columns this summer as he looks certain to leave Spurs after failing to agree a new contract.

Manchester United are reported suitors, along with Paris St Germain, but the London club are holding out for a substantial fee. Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele are other Spurs players who could leave.

Thiabout Courtois

The goalkeeper's time at Chelsea looks done as he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

That move appears - at this stage - to be dependent on whether Maurizio Sarri can bring in a replacement before allowing the Belgian to leave.

Anthony Martial

Martial's situation is another one that has rumbled on all summer.

The Frenchman is reported to been keen to leave Manchester United in order to get more game time, with a swap deal including Alderweireld heavily touted. But Jose Mourinho appeared to suggest he will remain at Old Trafford, even though he left the club's US tour early.

Loris Karius

Karius' Liverpool career has looked in doubt ever since his two howlers in the Champions League final last May.

The £65m arrival of Alisson appeared to seal his fate and the German is understood to be considering his position, but does not have long to do so.

Danny Ings

Ings is another Liverpool player whose days at Anfield look over as the striker is well down the pecking order.

Injury has ruined his time at the club, but he could have a way out with Crystal Palace thought to be interested in the former Burnley man.

Wilfried Zaha

The Crystal Palace man is often linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and this summer is no different, with Tottenham just one of the clubs interested.

Spurs defender Serge Aurier - an Ivory Coast team-mate of Zaha - got Spurs fans excited with a cryptic Instagram post but the winger is likely to cost big.

Harry Maguire

After putting his name up in lights in England's run to the World Cup semi-final, Maguire has unsurprisingly caught the attention of some of the big boys, with Manchester United rumoured to be ready to spend big.

Leicester are desperate to keep the defender, though, so it could come down to how much Mourinho is willing to pay.

- PA