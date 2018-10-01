Fresh injury doubts for Leinster ahead of Munster match

Leinster's Rhys Ruddock and Jordan Larmour could miss Saturday's Pro14 interprovincial clash against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Jordan Larmour

The Ireland flanker and full-back both suffered hip injuries during the weekend's win over Connacht.

The problems will be assessed this week.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy could be back in the team, however. The pair are returning to training after missing the Galway game due to head injuries.

Jack McGrath could also be recalled following a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend's win over Ulster.

Tyler Bleyendaal is nearing a return. The New Zealand out half has been out of action since February due to a neck injury.

Digital Desk