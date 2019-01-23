French footballer rebukes Twitter critic over Emiliano Sala tributes

A French footballer has passionately defended the outpouring of tributes for “inspirational” missing footballer Emiliano Sala.

Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 21, responded after a Twitter user criticised a tribute by French journalist Margot Dumont to the Cardiff City striker, whose plane disappeared en route from France.

User @gone6987 tweeted: “Seriously how many die every day without anyone being affected? And there, the whole internet and the Twitosphere will hurry to show off its grief.

“Keep your insincere tears for your loved ones and for just cause rather than for your ‘media’ exhibitions.”

Saint-Maximin replied: “Because it is a face and a man who through our work and our passion was a part of our life, because it’s an inspirational person by his values, because by knowing what a strong fighter he is reminds us how fragile life is.

“What is inappropriate is to show demagoguery in such a time, first of all show respect.”

Saint-Maximin has been praised for his words, while journalist Dumont thanked him for his support.

Guernsey Police have resumed the search for Sala, 28, in an operation which includes multiple air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France.

To date, the force said rescue workers have scanned 280 square miles in the search for the missing plane but have found “no trace”.

