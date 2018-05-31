Frank Lampard refuses to rule out signing old team-mate John Terry for Derby

Frank Lampard refused to rule out a move for old Chelsea team-mate John Terry after he was appointed Derby manager.

The 39-year-old has joined the Rams on a three-year deal to start his management career.

Terry, who won three Premier League titles with Lampard at Chelsea, is available after confirming he will leave Aston Villa this summer.

Terry’s contract expired at Villa Park and he has decided not to stay after their 1-0 Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham.

But, while Lampard refused to commit, he remained coy over the possibility of a reunion with Terry.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to John, I got a message this morning. At the moment he’s in Greece on holiday.

“There are conversations ongoing across the board, that isn’t one of them. These conversations start now. John’s had a great career but we’ll concentrate on what we want to do here.”

- Press Association