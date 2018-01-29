France squad struggling with gastroenteritis outbreak ahead of Ireland opener

The French squad are struggling with an outbreak of gastroenteritis ahead of their 6 Nations opener against Ireland.

Captain Guilhem Guirado is the latest to be struck down and did not train today.

Bordeaux prop Jefferson Poirot was also sidelined today, after Baptiste Serin suffered the same fate at the weekend.

All three are likely to train later in the week.

Meanwhile, Joe Schmidt has no injury concerns ahead of the trip to Paris.

Doubts over Jacob Stockdale's fitness have been eased after he showed no ill effects from a dead leg suffered in Ulster's loss to Wasps last week.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne is to remain with Munster as he continues his rehab from a knee injury.