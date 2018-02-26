Four-year ban imposed on boxer Michael O'Reilly

It has been confirmed that boxer Michael O'Reilly has been banned for four years.

O'Reilly tested positive for methandienone before he was due to compete at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

O'Reilly said that he "freely admits that he unintentionally took a supplement that may have contained a prohibited substance".

Michael O'Reilly

The Irish Sport Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel concluded that O'Reilly had "not discharged the burden of proving that his admitted anti-doping rule violation was not intentional" and imposed a four year period of ineligibility on him.

O'Reilly will not be able to compete before July 11, 2020.

