Four provinces name teams for weekend's PRO14 derbies
04/01/2019
The four provinces have named their teams for this weekend's PRO14 derby clashes.
The quartet all have a win and a loss in the festive period as we head into the business end of the competition.
The RDS hosts the top two teams in Conference A as Leinster, who will be without the suspended James Lowe after he was red carded against Munster, take on Ulster.
Leo Cullen's side are a mammoth 16 points clear at the top of the standings but Ulster will be looking to cement second spot with Benetton, Scarlets and Edinburgh hot on their heels.
That game kicks off at 5.15.
LINE UP: @KearneyRob captains #LeinsterRugby tomorrow against @UlsterRugby with Oisín Dowling set to make his senior debut from the bench. #LEIvULS #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/rjDGphJ1p3— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 4, 2019
Here is your Ulster team to play @leinsterrugby tomorrow!— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 4, 2019
It's great to see @Rob_Lyttle back in white! pic.twitter.com/2O3NgnSpv0
Then, at 7.35, The Sportsground in Galway plays host as Connacht welcome Munster.
This game sees second take on third in Conference B and a win for the hosts will see them leapfrog the southern province.
Prop Denis Buckley is set to make his 150th appearance for Connacht in Saturday's clash.
📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT@PeterOM6 returns to captain Munster against Connacht in tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby (7.35pm).@BillyHolland is among the replacements & set to make a landmark 200th appearance.— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 4, 2019
Full team details > > https://t.co/19wBcEt59p#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1FjSQqSDXS
Munster team to face Connacht: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.
📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 📣— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 4, 2019
Here is your Connacht team to face @Munsterrugby tomorrow in front of a sold out Sportsground in the #GUINNESSPRO14!
The side is captained by Dave Heffernan while Denis Buckley earns his 150th cap for the province 👏https://t.co/1mQCLXrrie pic.twitter.com/g6W2mtqIGn
