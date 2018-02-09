Four non-league teams hoping for giant-killing turns in EA SPORTS Cup

The First Round Draw of the 2018 EA SPORTS Cup today has thrown up some intriguing clashes.

Three times winners of the competition Bohemians will take on Cabinteely, Bray Wanderers face off against Shelbourne, and Wexford meet Cobh Ramblers in the games involving two SSE Airtricity League sides.

There are also four non-league teams in contention as UCC travel to the RSC to take on Waterford, Finn Harps will entertain Mayo League, Galway United come up against Cockhill Celtic, and Drogheda United prepare for St Mochta's.

EA SPORTS Cup - First Round Draw

Pool 1: Waterford v UCC (19:45), Wexford v Cobh Ramblers (8:00). Byes: Cork City, Limerick.

Pool 2: Finn Harps v Mayo League (19:45), Galway United v Cockhill Celtic (19:45). Byes: Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Pool 3: Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne (19:45), Drogheda United v St Mochta's (19:45). Byes: Dundalk, St Patrick's Athletic

Pool 4: Athlone Town v UCD (19:45), Bohemians v Cabinteely (19:45). Byes: Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers

The 2018 EA SPORTS Cup gets underway on Monday, March 5.