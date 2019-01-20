Four men arrested over disorder at Celtic Park

Four men have been arrested after a disturbance involving police officers and horses broke out at the Celtic against Airdrie match.

Three men are due at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in relation to the incidents, while another will appear at a later date.

One of the men is alleged to have attacked two police officers and two horses at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Officers will be reviewing online images and CCTV

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers continue to investigate a number of incidents of disorder from a small element of both home and away supporters at the Celtic v Airdrieonians match at Celtic Park on Saturday.

“Officers will be reviewing online images and CCTV as part of this investigation.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. He was release on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for alleged disorder. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A 35-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with two police assaults and animal welfare offences following an incident where two police horses were struck. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

“Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

- Press Association