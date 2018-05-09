Four Irish Rugby coaches sign extension beyond 2019 RWC

Four members of Ireland's coaching team have signed contract extensions with the IRFU.

The contracts will see Joe Schmidt's lieutenants remain with the national team until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Scrum coach Greg Feek, head coach Joe Schmidt, defence coach Andy Farrell, forwards coach Simon Easterby and skills coach Richie Murphy. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Three of the Grand Slam-winning coaching unit have signed extensions until June 2020.

Forwards coach Simon Easterby, who joined the coaching ticket in 2015, joins skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy in signing on, alongside former England defence coach Andy Farrell.

Scrum coach Greg Feek is set to take up a role with Japanese club side Ricoh in the next few weeks but he will continue in his position with Ireland through to the completion of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Speaking on the IRFU website, Performance Director David Nucifora said: "We have a world-class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage.

"They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honours.