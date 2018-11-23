Forty year bans for Mullingar Town players who assaulted referee

The footballers who were involved in an incident where a referee was assaulted and hospitalised have been suspended by the Combined Counties Football League.

A former Mullingar player, who was already suspended for a previous incident but attended this game as a spectator, was banned from all football activity for life while three players involved in the assault of referee Daniel Sweeney received 40-year bans from all FAI activity.

There were a number of other sanctions imposed on the club including a €500 fine, to be paid to Sweeney's recovery fund.

