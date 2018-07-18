Former World Rugby Development manager to replace Declan Kidney at UCC

UCC have appointed a former World Rugby Development manager to replace Declan Kidney as Director of Sport and Physical Activity.

Kildare man Morgan Buckley takes over the role after eight years with rugby's governing body, where his brief was to grow the game globally.

Photo: Tomás Tyner, UCC

Buckley worked on initiatives such as Get Into Rugby, legacy programmes for Rugby World Cups and the Olympics, and the World Rugby Development Investment programme.

Prior to World Rugby, Buckley was Managing Director of Atlantic Sports Management.

He takes over a role which will oversee UCC's 58 clubs and planning for 22,000 students and staff.

Kidney departed the role in March to return to professional rugby with London Irish.