Former Villa players lead tributes following the death of Doug Ellis

Former players have led the tributes following the death of former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis.

The news of Ellis’ death was confirmed by the Championship club on Thursday morning. He was aged 94.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former chairman Sir Doug Ellis.



Ellis had two spells in charge at Villa Park, firstly from 1968 to 1975 and then between 1982 and 2006, rejoining shortly after Villa’s European Cup win.

Villa won the League Cup three times during his reign – in 1975, 1994 and 1996 – and were runners-up in the inaugural season of the Premier League in 1992-93.

Knighted in 2012 for charitable services, Ellis is survived by second wife Heidi and his three sons.

Ellis allowed Stan Collymore to sign for his boyhood club, paying Liverpool £7million for his services in 1997.

“Extremely sad to hear Doug Ellis has passed away today,” he tweeted.

“Made it possible to fulfil my dream of playing for Villa, something I’ll be eternally grateful to him for.

“Rest in Peace, chairman, sincere gratitude from me and mine.”

Paul McGrath – one of Villa’s greatest ever players – was the bedrock of several teams built while Ellis was at the helm.

“Devastated, just heard the news about Sir Doug Ellis, absolute gentleman to me throughout my career my thoughts and prayers are with Heidi and his family,” the Irishman wrote on Instagram.

Brian Little was Villa’s manager when they won at Wembley in 1996, beating Leeds in the League Cup final.

“I was always taught to speak as you find,” he said on Twitter. “To me you were fantastic. R.I.P Sir Doug. El Presidente.”

Ellis’ lasting legacy at the club is the rebuilding work he did at Villa Park, with the Doug Ellis Stand on Witton Lane now bearing his name.

He oversaw 15 different managerial reigns – earning him the nickname “deadly Doug Ellis” – from Tommy Cummings when he first took control to Martin O’Neill, whose stint continued beyond Ellis’ sale of the club to American businessman Randy Lerner in 2006.

Like Collymore, Ian Taylor was a young Villa fan who went on to play for the club – in his case close to 300 times – under Ellis. He is under no illusion the impact Ellis had.

“No matter what people thought of Doug he played a massive part in our football club,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

“He loved his football club and still attended until his last days. The man was Villa through and through and was always gracious with myself. RIP Sir Doug.”

Appreciation of Ellis’ work and time at Villa extended beyond Villa Park, with rivals Birmingham, Wolves and West Brom also offering their condolences.

His death was also marked by the Football Association and EFL.

Meanwhile, Villa announced that a minute’s silence will be held at Villa Park when the club resume Championship action against Swansea on October 20, for what will be Dean Smith’s first game as manager. The players will also wear black armbands.- Press Association