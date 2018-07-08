Former Tottenham striker Alan Gilzean dies aged 79

Former Tottenham and Scotland striker Alan Gilzean has died at the age of 79.

Dundee, where he began his career, wrote on their official Twitter account that Gilzean died on Sunday morning having recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The club’s tweet read: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club are devastated to learn that club legend Alan Gilzean passed away this morning after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Gilzean left Dundee for Spurs in 1964 and in a decade at White Hart Lane helped the club win the FA Cup, two League Cups and the 1972 UEFA Cup.

He made his Scotland debut in 1963 and represented his country on 22 occasions, scoring 12 goals.

Spurs tweeted: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our legendary former striker Alan Gilzean. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

