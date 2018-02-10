Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36

The former Ireland international Liam Miller has died from pancreatic cancer aged 36.

Airtricity League Premier Division: Liam Miller of Cork City, in Bohemians v Cork City at Dalymount Park Dublin in 2015.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder who also played for Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.

Miller began his career at Celtic and later joined Manchester United in 2004.

He played a total of 21 times for Ireland.

Tributes have been paid on Twitter tonight.

Not only a talented footballer but, more importantly, it sounds like Liam Miller was a great man. Thoughts with his loved ones at this awful time. Taken far too soon — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 10, 2018

You got to wear the shirt we all wanted to wear and lived the dream.



Cancer is a horrific disease. Such a young man but achieved so much. Thoughts are with the family.



Rest in Peace Liam Miller, You’ll Never Walk Alone 💚🇮🇪🍀 #43 pic.twitter.com/QWGSPxnyB0 — Mikey David Smith (@MikeyDavidSmith) February 10, 2018

RIP Liam Miller. Some very sad news tonight folks 😔. — TheSportsBabble (@thesportsbabble) February 10, 2018

Shocked to hear the death of former @SunderlandAFC @ManUtd and @CelticFC Liam Miller. A superb player both domestically and proudly as a Boy In Green. RIP legend. 💚💚 — Gavin Mitchell (@ConorCahill21) February 10, 2018

We have received the very sad news that Liam Miller has passed away tonight. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the CSL are with Liam's family tonight.

A minutes silence will be observed in all CSL games this weekend in Liam's memory. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/00A5WuDCrC — Cork Schoolboys Lge (@corksl) February 9, 2018

Absolutely dreadful news of the passing of Liam Miller at only 36 years of age. Really puts life into perspective - Truly heartbreaking



Thoughts go out to his family and friends



Rest easy Liam



YNWA — Fin Snooker Coach (@finsnookercoach) February 10, 2018

Terribly Sad News about the Death of Former Ireland Midfielder Liam Miller at only 36. Taken way too soo. RIP Young Rebel pic.twitter.com/qYEwfDFC4h — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) February 10, 2018

Everyone at UCD are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Liam Miller tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cqmSwi1tqZ — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) February 10, 2018

Can't believe my old team-mate Liam miller has passed away today Horrific news Thoughts and prayers with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zo3VPvmijy — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) February 10, 2018

