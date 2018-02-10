Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36

The former Ireland international Liam Miller has died from pancreatic cancer aged 36.

Airtricity League Premier Division: Liam Miller of Cork City, in Bohemians v Cork City at Dalymount Park Dublin in 2015.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder who also played for Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.

Miller began his career at Celtic and later joined Manchester United in 2004.

He played a total of 21 times for Ireland.

Tributes have been paid on Twitter tonight.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Liam Miller, Ireland, Soccer

 

