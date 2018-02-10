Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
The former Ireland international Liam Miller has died from pancreatic cancer aged 36.
The former Republic of Ireland midfielder who also played for Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.
Miller began his career at Celtic and later joined Manchester United in 2004.
He played a total of 21 times for Ireland.
Tributes have been paid on Twitter tonight.
Not only a talented footballer but, more importantly, it sounds like Liam Miller was a great man. Thoughts with his loved ones at this awful time. Taken far too soon— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 10, 2018
You got to wear the shirt we all wanted to wear and lived the dream.— Mikey David Smith (@MikeyDavidSmith) February 10, 2018
Cancer is a horrific disease. Such a young man but achieved so much. Thoughts are with the family.
Rest in Peace Liam Miller, You’ll Never Walk Alone 💚🇮🇪🍀 #43 pic.twitter.com/QWGSPxnyB0
RIP Liam Miller. Some very sad news tonight folks 😔.— TheSportsBabble (@thesportsbabble) February 10, 2018
Shocked to hear the death of former @SunderlandAFC @ManUtd and @CelticFC Liam Miller. A superb player both domestically and proudly as a Boy In Green. RIP legend. 💚💚— Gavin Mitchell (@ConorCahill21) February 10, 2018
RIP Liam Miller 😢🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/960PqOwmKk— Lee (@ThrillingTheo) February 10, 2018
RIP Liam Millerhttps://t.co/zJCd1HA7px— Victor O'Neill (@victor_oneill) February 10, 2018
We have received the very sad news that Liam Miller has passed away tonight. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the CSL are with Liam's family tonight.— Cork Schoolboys Lge (@corksl) February 9, 2018
A minutes silence will be observed in all CSL games this weekend in Liam's memory. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/00A5WuDCrC
Absolutely dreadful news of the passing of Liam Miller at only 36 years of age. Really puts life into perspective - Truly heartbreaking— Fin Snooker Coach (@finsnookercoach) February 10, 2018
Thoughts go out to his family and friends
Rest easy Liam
YNWA
RIP Liam Miller 💔💔 #Celtic #mufc— gdog (@GrahamRynne) February 10, 2018
Terribly Sad News about the Death of Former Ireland Midfielder Liam Miller at only 36. Taken way too soo. RIP Young Rebel pic.twitter.com/qYEwfDFC4h— Buff Egan (@buff_egan) February 10, 2018
Everyone at UCD are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Liam Miller tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cqmSwi1tqZ— UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) February 10, 2018
Can't believe my old team-mate Liam miller has passed away today Horrific news Thoughts and prayers with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zo3VPvmijy— Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) February 10, 2018
