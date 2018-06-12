Former France defender: Pogba will overcome critics in Russia
12/06/2018 - 14:34:00Back to World Cup Sport Home
The Manchester United midfielder's performances were often praised as much as they were criticised over the course of the season.
France are in a group with Australia, Peru and Denmark.
Sagna tells Sky Sports News, Pogba's often unfairly judged - given he's primarily a defensive player.
"He had a lot of critics because when you cost £100 million, people expect you to score many goals," he said.
"Everyone has to remember, he is a holding midfield player."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here