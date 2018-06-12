Former France defender: Pogba will overcome critics in Russia

The Manchester United midfielder's performances were often praised as much as they were criticised over the course of the season.

France are in a group with Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Sagna tells Sky Sports News, Pogba's often unfairly judged - given he's primarily a defensive player.

"He had a lot of critics because when you cost £100 million, people expect you to score many goals," he said.

"Everyone has to remember, he is a holding midfield player."

