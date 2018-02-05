Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman poised to become Holland coach

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new Holland national team coach, according to reports in his homeland.

Dutch media have suggested the appointment of the ex-Holland international will be formally announced by the country's football association (KNVB) tomorrow afternoon.

Koeman, who has been out of work since being sacked at Goodison Park in October, would replace Dick Advocaat.

Advocaat stepped down last year after failing to guide Holland to the 2018 World Cup.

It would be 54-year-old Koeman's 10th managerial post after spells in charge of Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton.

PA