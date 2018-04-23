Former Chelsea midfielder in bizarre fall after 'push' from referee

Remember Marko Marin? Probably not.

After an unsuccessful 2012/13 season at Chelsea, the German international winger went on various loan spells to Sevilla, Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Trabzonspor.

These days he's plying his trade in Greek Superleague with Olympiakos.

The 44-time Greek champions are currently struggling to secure a Champions League spot, so the stakes were high when they faced Apollon Smyrni last night.

They were 1-0 down late in the game when referee Alexandros Katsikogiannis waved away appeals for a penalty after an apparent handball in the Olympiakos box.

Cue incandescent protests from the Olympiakos team, including Marin, prompting the ref to hold off players unfamiliar with the concept of "personal space".

What happened next has to be seen to be believed. Keep your eye on the blonde Marin on the right of the screen - blink and you could miss it.

After a slight push from the referee, the 29-year-old threw himself to the ground, presumably in an effort to get the ref to book... himself?

Needless to say, it didn't work and he even earned himself a yellow card for dissent.

There are even unconfirmed reports that the player is now considering suing the referee in connection with the incident!

While it doesn't quite beat Rivaldo for the title of Most Ridiculous Tumble Ever Taken by a Footballer, it surely has to be in the conversation.

Hat-tip: FourFourTwo