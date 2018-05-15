Former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced.

Samuel, aged 37, represented England at under-21 level before going on to play for Trinidad and Tobago's senior team.

Samuel is reported to have been involved in a collision with a truck in Cheshire, England, this morning.

A statement on the TTFA's Facebook page read: "We've received some terrible news that former national defender and ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England," the Trinidad and Tobago FA said on its official Facebook page.

"According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national team-mates at this time extend deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago."

Samuel joined Bolton in 2007, where he made 83 appearances, and also had loan spells at Gillingham and Cardiff before ending his playing career in Iran.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident," said a post on Villa's official Twitter account ahead of their Sky Bet Championship play-off game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

"Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time."

Cardiff also paid tribute to Samuel by tweeting: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #CardiffCity defender, Jlloyd Samuel."

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this incredibly difficult time."