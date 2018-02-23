Former AFL player set to line out for Mayo senior footballers in 2018

Former AFL player Cian Hanley is set to join the Mayo senior footballers, it is reported.

Hanley had signed for the Brisbane Lions in 2014, but the category B rookie decided to return home earlier this month.

Cian Hanley in action for the Mayo minors in 2014.

At the time, Hanley told the club's website: "It’s no fault of theirs I’m going home.

"It’s just more me and personal reasons and I just think it’s the right time to go."

The Irish Times reports that the 21-year-old has been at Mayo's training in the past week, but is yet to take part in a session and is not expected to line out against Dublin at the weekend.

Hanley made the switch down-under in 2014 where he joined his older brother Pearce with the Lions after captaining the Mayo minors in the same year.

The forward suffered a number of injuries in his AFL career and last year his younger brother Tommy passed away to cancer.

Mayo have won just one of the first three league games this season.

Listen to the PaperTalk podcast: Why is the Wales threat underrated and is Mourinho the new Wenger?

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud.