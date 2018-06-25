Football rumours: Wilshere’s future under the spotlight; United and City to go head-to-head for Mbappe

Jack Wilshere‘s potential move to West Ham could be in doubt as the Hammers are only willing to offer him a one-year contract, The Sun reports. The midfielder’s availability on a free transfer after he opted to leave Arsenal caught the eye of West Ham, the paper says, but they have reservations over his fitness. The offer of a one-year deal might not be enough to convince the 26-year-old to make the move to east London, the paper adds.

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign French star Kylian Mbappe, according to the Daily Mirror. The 19-year-old signed a £166million permanent deal with Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco this summer, but PSG are being investigated over financial fair play and face big fines if found guilty. United have registered their interest with the teenager’s advisers, the paper says, and would be willing to sacrifice winger Anthony Martial in part exchange. City, meanwhile, have have already made it known that manager Pep Guardiola would like to add the striker to his squad, the paper adds.

Kylian Mbappe is attracting interest from both Manchester City and United (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie could reportedly be in line for a return to Bournemouth. The 28-year-old, who joined the Magpies two years ago, could form part of a deal for striker Josh King, The Sun reports. Rafa Benitez wants King, but Newcastle want to pay less, meaning Ritchie could be used as a makeweight, the paper says.

Liverpool will reportedly have to splash out an extra £10million if they want to continue their pursuit of Nabil Fekir. The Daily Mirror says reports in France suggest the Reds will have to pay £62million if they want to make another bid for the midfielder, having failed in their attempts to land him just before the World Cup kicked off.

Qualifiés pour les 8emes !!! ✅ #FiersdetreBleus A post shared by Nabil Fekir (@nabilfekir) on Jun 21, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

New Everton manager Marco Silva could be set to get rid of four players this summer, according to the Daily Star. The paper claims Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Williams, Yannick Bolasie and Wayne Rooney could all leave Goodison Park. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Silva is eyeing up potential bids for England midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jack Wilshere.

Players to watch

: The 22-year-old is said to be attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs as he prepares to leave Newcastle. The Daily Mail reports that Watford and Wolves are monitoring his situation closely, while Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon are also keeping an eye on him.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is not short of admirers (Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport/PA)

Aaron Mooy: Everton, Southampton and West Ham are reportedly set to battle it out for the Huddersfield midfielder this summer. The Sun says reports in Australia suggest the 27-year-old is being tracked by the clubs after proving key to Huddersfield avoiding relegation.

- Press Association