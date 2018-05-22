Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski heading to London?

What the papers say

Amid rumours Alvaro Morata could be heading for the exit door, Chelsea are said to be hopeful to use the cash from any possible sale to land Bayern Munich’sthis summer. The Telegraph says the Blues are making Lewandowski the top target come the transfer window and could shell out more than £100milion for the Poland striker, who is believed to be poised for a move away from the German club.

It's a great honor to be the top scorer again. Lots of thanks to my team mates, without them it would not be possible!👊 @fcbayern 👋 A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on May 12, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Rumoured summer target Fred is thought to have fallen out of favour in Manchester United’s pursuit of a new midfielder. With rivals Manchester City said to be focusing on Napoli’s Jorginho, the Red Devils seemed first choice to land the Brazilian star. But according to the Metro, United are now facing competition from Paris St Germain and could be put off by any delays in completing a deal said to be worth £53million.

Vitória muito importante hoje, estou muito feliz por mais uma assistência e estamos cada vez mais perto do título! Very important victory today, I'm very happy for more assistance and we are closer and closer to the title. #F8 ⚽️❤️🙏🏻 A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on May 5, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

With speculation continuing over Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea, a surprising contender has emerged as his replacement. The Express says Fulham manager and former Blues player Slavisa Jokanovic is among the top candidates to take over the Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea will need to be quick as Fulham are reported to be drawing up a contract to keep the 49-year-old at Craven Cottage beyond his current deal which runs out in a year’s time.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles to bolster his centre-half department next season, the Independent reports. Both players are said to have impressed the Liverpool manager, with the pursuit of a goalkeeper – reportedly Stoke’s Jack Butland – also in the boss’s in-tray for the summer transfer window.

Social media round-up

Frank Lampard closing in on joining his old England mucker Steven Gerrard in management @MirrorDarrenhttps://t.co/hCoqOCB7Dv pic.twitter.com/tel7EvBRYh — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 22, 2018

Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea within next 48 hours, with Luis Enrique in line to replacement him https://t.co/vK9UBIkrDK pic.twitter.com/3xSTNEPnuX — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 21, 2018

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s John Terry has a shot at re-joining the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)

John Terry: Aston Villa will have to wait and see if they can keep hold of the former Chelsea stalwart despite the possibility of once again playing in the Premier League. According to the Mirror, the former England captain is mulling over offers from the United States and China. But first, the 37-year-old will lead out his Villa tam-mates in the Championship play-off final against Fulham on Saturday.

Reo Griffiths: Tottenham’s 17-year-old has not gone unnoticed by Spanish giants Barcelona, the Star reports, after a 34-goal haul this season. Barca are said to be lining up for a summer swoop once the youngster turns 18 in June.

- Press Association

