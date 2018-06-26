Football rumours: PSG eye swap deal for Paul Pogba

Paris St Germain have reportedly offered Marco Verratti plus cash to Manchester United to bag Paul Pogba. The Sun reports that the French champions have enquired about the availability of midfielder Pogba, and would be prepared to consider moving on Italy international Verratti if they could bring in Pogba as part of the deal. It is not clear whether United have any interest in selling their club-record signing, the paper adds.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is not for sale (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea will refuse to sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer after his impressive displays at the World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror. The Blues may be forced to let the 22-year-old midfielder go out on loan again, but believe his long-term future is at Stamford Bridge, the paper says.

West Ham have had their £12million bid for West Brom defender Craig Dawson turned down, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says Dawson is a target for a number of Premier League clubs, with Albion understood to be rating the 28-year-old at more than £20million. West Ham are said to be considering whether to make an improved offer.

Still enjoying unforgettable memories from last weekend! Feeling blessed to be part of #TheTeam that keeps rewriting history. #3inArow #halamadrid #23 #UCL A post shared by Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) on Jun 1, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old is unhappy with the amount of game time he has received at Madrid following his move from Inter Milan in 2015 and is keen to leave, the paper says. United are said to be on the hunt for a new midfielder, but Madrid could be reluctant to sell.

Eden Hazard is reportedly willing to reject £340,000-a-week pay offer from Chelsea to join Real Madrid. The Sun says reports in Spain suggest the Belgium winger is ready to move on from Stamford Bridge and willing to turn down a bumper new contract in west London.

Social media round-up

Fulham looking to snap-up Bosnian wonderkid https://t.co/08Ii5Ihcea pic.twitter.com/qeaCD6c2QC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 25, 2018

Sokratis Papastathopoulos' £16m move to Arsenal is likely but NOT yet complete, insists Borussia Dortmund chief https://t.co/SXtKvhHsny pic.twitter.com/qExviTWQuR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 25, 2018

Players to watch

: The RB Salzburg starlet is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, with Everton said to be tracking the 19-year-old closely. The Daily Mirror says the attacking midfielder has impressed after his big breakout season at senior level last term.

Genug Urlaub gemacht. Die Arbeit wartet 🙏🏻🔝 A post shared by Hannes Wolf (@hanneswolf13) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

Luke Shaw: Manchester United could offer the 22-year-old a new contract after parking plans to sign Juventus’ Alex Sandro and reinforce at left-back, the Manchester Evening News reports. The youngster has failed to make an impression under Jose Mourinho, the paper says, but the club risk losing him on a free transfer next year. There is some hesitancy in Shaw’s camp over whether he would accept fresh terms, the paper adds.

- Press Association