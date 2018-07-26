Football rumours: Man United eye up World Cup star Harry Maguire

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Leicester and World Cup star. The Daily Mirror reports that United have made enquiries to the Foxes about the £65million-rated defender, who is just one year into a five-year deal.

United have made contact with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic over a potential summer move, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old, who impressed during Croatia’s World Cup campaign, was said to have attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho. Rebic has also been linked with Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the paper says.

Real Madrid are said to be edging closer to signing a new goalkeeper. The Daily Mail says the Spanish side have agreed terms with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as a replacement for Keylor Navas. Madrid had also been linked with Tottenham stopper Hugo Lloris, but the paper says their priority is Courtois.

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the Independent. The team would potentially put in a bid if any rivals make a move, the paper says, as it is believed the Serbia international would favour a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wolves are set to sign Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore, The Sun reports. The paper says the side are paying £18million up front to seal the deal for the 22-year-old winger, who was a success for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

: Chelsea and Roma could go head-to-head to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says Roma are looking for another wide player after Barcelona beat them to Malcolm’s signature.

Cheikhou Kouyate: Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks to sign the 28-year-old midfielder from West Ham. Sky Sports News says West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Kouyate, who played for Senegal at the World Cup, and value him at about £10million.

- Press Association