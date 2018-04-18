Football rumours: Is Paul Pogba on the move this summer?

Paul Pogba has been linked to a move to Paris St Germain by his agent, the Daily Mail reports, after it emerged Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to let the record signing leave over the summer. The £89million playmaker's troubled season has seen him on the bench or substituted in seven of his last 11 games.

Agent Mino Raiola is reported to have offered the Frenchman to rivals Manchester City in January, while PSG have also been approached. According to the Daily Express, Real Madrid are interested in singing the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports Shakhtar Donetsk's £40million Brazilian, Fred, who is only 10 days older than Pogba, has emerged as a possible replacement.

Leicester City are plotting a move for £20million Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, the Daily Mirror says. The 22-year-old's encouraging performance at Villa Park has earned him admiring glances from the Premier League, while news that the Foxes were considering a bid was met with enthusiasm by the club's fans.

Chelsea could launch a £35million summer swoop for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Daily Mirror. The Ivorian 26-year-old has also attracted attention from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, however he is said to be one of the top targets at Stamford Bridge. With boss Antonio Conte's future reportedly in doubt, Seri will probably be inclined to wait and see who his replacement is before agreeing a transfer.

Barcelona's Andre Gomes and fellow midfielder Bryan Cristante of Atalanta are tipped to replace Mousa Dembele at Tottenham as speculation grows that he will leave White Hart Lane for China over the summer. Gomes, 24, arrived at the Nou Camp from Valencia in 2016 as part of a reported five-year, €35m (£28.7million) deal with €20m (£16.4m) add-ons. Cristante, 23, is on loan at Atalanta from Benfica, who he joined from AC Milan on a five-year contract for €4.8m (£3.84m) in 2014.

Six Premier League clubs are locked in a tussle for Norwich City's highly-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison, the Daily Telegraph says. The 21-year-old is valued at around £25million after a great season that has seen him score 15 goals so far and notably a hat-trick in the Canaries' 4-3 win over Hull City in March. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be among the big names vying for the England Under-21 international's signature, along with Everton, Southampton and Brighton.

Players to watch

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham's Danish international, 26, is a Barcelona target, the Daily Star reports.

Ramiro Funes Mori: Lazio are said to have made contact with Everton over the defender 27, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Aleksandr Golovin: Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be pursuing the CSKA Moscow midfielder, 21, according to Sports Illustrated.

- PA