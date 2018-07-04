Football rumours: Is Cristiano Ronaldo on his way Italy?

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to the idea of joining Juventus with the Italian giants preparing a £88m deal for the forward, the Daily Mirror reports. Ronaldo, who left the World Cup earlier than hoped as Portugal lost 2–1 to Uruguay, will be offered a contract worth £26.5m a year, the paper adds.

Another forward on the move is Riyad Mahrez, whose protracted transfer from Leicester to Manchester City is set to get the go-ahead later this week, according to the Daily Mail. The paper said the deal could be worth up to £60m.

Barcelona could be looking to cash in on midfielder Andre Gomes over the summer, with new Arsenal manager Unai Emery keen on taking the Portugal international for around £30million, the Independent says.

Felipe Anderson is the subject of a bidding war, with West Ham and Chelsea looking to get the Lazio midfielder, while Monaco and Valencia are also interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan is wanted by a host of clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

A pair of Premier League clubs are looking to sign Joe Bryan from Bristol City, with Burnley and Bournemouth interested in the left-back, while Leeds and Middlesbrough are also keen on the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Adrien Rabiot: Tottenham are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from Paris St Germain, France Football reports.

Alvaro Morata: The Spanish striker could be used by Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, Gazetta dello Sport says.

Kasey Palmer: Chelsea are open to seeing the midfielder move to Derby, Sky Sports says.

- Press Association
