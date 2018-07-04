Football rumours: Is Cristiano Ronaldo on his way Italy?

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to the idea of joining Juventus with the Italian giants preparing a £88m deal for the forward, the Daily Mirror reports. Ronaldo, who left the World Cup earlier than hoped as Portugal lost 2–1 to Uruguay, will be offered a contract worth £26.5m a year, the paper adds.

Another forward on the move is Riyad Mahrez, whose protracted transfer from Leicester to Manchester City is set to get the go-ahead later this week, according to the Daily Mail. The paper said the deal could be worth up to £60m.

Great to finish the last home game with a win in front of our fans ! 😁 pic.twitter.com/VrhYQN0iLG — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 10, 2018

Barcelona could be looking to cash in on midfielder Andre Gomes over the summer, with new Arsenal manager Unai Emery keen on taking the Portugal international for around £30million, the Independent says.

Felipe Anderson is the subject of a bidding war, with West Ham and Chelsea looking to get the Lazio midfielder, while Monaco and Valencia are also interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan is wanted by a host of clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

A pair of Premier League clubs are looking to sign Joe Bryan from Bristol City, with Burnley and Bournemouth interested in the left-back, while Leeds and Middlesbrough are also keen on the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

: Tottenham are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from Paris St Germain, France Football reports.

Happy for the win and the qualification!! There's only one way: work, work and more work!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵⚽️ A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Mar 18, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Alvaro Morata: The Spanish striker could be used by Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, Gazetta dello Sport says.

Kasey Palmer: Chelsea are open to seeing the midfielder move to Derby, Sky Sports says.

