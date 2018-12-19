Football rumours from the media: Wilson in, Morata out at Chelsea

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is subject to interest from AC Milan, reports the Sun. The paper said the 26-year-old would return to Italy “in a heartbeat” having played for Juventus 63 times, scoring 15 goals between 2014 and 2016.

A potential new arrival at Stamford Bridge comes in the form of Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, reports the Independent. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season for the Cherries and made his international debut in November. Former Real Madrid star Pepe could be heading to the west Midlands (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe could be heading to Wolves in January after being released by Turkish side Besiktas, according to the Daily Mirror.

Newcastle’s goalkeeper Karl Darlow is wanted by Championship leaders Leeds, the Yorkshire Evening Post says. Miguel Almiron, centre, has been linked with Newcastle (Todd Kirkland/AP)

Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron is top of the transfer targets for Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who will lose striker Yoshi Muto to the Asian Cup for several weeks, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Isco ready to snub Arsenal for £70m move to Chelseahttps://t.co/trwViBWZVi pic.twitter.com/Ot5EfIt3ZS — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 18, 2018

Exclusive: Mike Phelan in frame to assist caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd https://t.co/Y7VNeOK9oi — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 18, 2018

Players to watch

Adrien Rabiot: The Liverpool target will not be allowed to leave Paris St Germain on a free and the club will be looking to cash in on the 23-year-old in January, reports L’Equipe.

Rafinha: The Barcelona and Brazil defender could be heading to China over the summer when his contract expires, according to Kicker. Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke is wanted by Crystal Palace (Dave Thompson/PA)

Dominic Solanke: Crystal Palace are looking to secure a loan deal for the Liverpool striker when the window opens, says the Evening Standard.

- Press Association