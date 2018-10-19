Football rumours from the media: Alexis Sanchez linked with Man Utd exit

What the papers say

Alexis Sanchez could be ready to leave Manchester United less than a year after his headline-grabbing move from Premier League rivals Arsenal. The Daily Mail claims the Chile forward’s representatives have been looking for potential buyers for the 29-year-old. Sanchez has scored just four goals in 25 games for the Red Devils since his signing – and the paper claims manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the player’s performances. Arsene Wenger has said he expects to return to management in January (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsene Wenger has been linked with being the next manager at Bayern Munich. The former Arsenal boss has said he expects to return to work in January after taking a break following the end of his 22-year reign with the Gunners, with the Mirror noting speculation linking him with replacing under-pressure Bayern boss Niko Kovac. German newspaper Bild has reported that Bayern will host a press conference at 11am on Friday morning, with club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic all attending. Bild notes that the last time the three attended the same press conference was to present new manager Jupp Heynckes last October.

Daniel Sturridge is ready to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to the Sun. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom but since returning to Anfield the England striker has scored four goals for the Reds. And the paper claims he could now receive an extension to his contract, which runs out at the end of the campaign. Alvaro Morata could be getting replaced at Stamford Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sturridge’s former club Chelsea are in the market for a striker to replace Alvaro Morata, according to the Sun. Morata has scored 18 goals in 59 games since his big-money move from Real Madrid in 2017 – but the paper claims Chelsea are resigned to the 25-year-old not being able to produce his best form for the club and hope to bring in a new forward in the January transfer window.

Arsenal hope to sign Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, writes the Mirror. The Spanish defender could leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season and worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Social media round-up

Everton 'weighing up shock move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi' to bolster attacking options https://t.co/h3t7OunutF — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 18, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Maurizio Sarri wants Mauro Icardi or Patrick Cutrone to replace Alvaro Morata | @dwright75 https://t.co/mnG7SenoCP pic.twitter.com/vstxvocoGS — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 18, 2018

Players to watch

David De Gea’s contract at Manchester United runs out at the end of next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

David De Gea: The Spain goalkeeper has not accepted a £275,000-a-week contract offer from Manchester United, according to the Sun.

Neymar: Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has suggested the Brazil forward is open to a Barcelona return just over a year since making a world-record move from the LaLiga giants to Paris St Germain.- Press Association