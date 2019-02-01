Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain were keen on bringing in Idrissa Gueye during the January transfer window, but the move was blocked by Everton, the Daily Mail says. The Goodison Park side felt the Ligue 1 side’s valuation of the 29-year-old of £26.5million was not enough, the paper added.

Arsenal pulled the plug on signing Barcelona winger Malcom over a dispute in the size of the loan fee, the Sun reports. The Gunners were looking to bolster their midfield with the former Bordeaux man but the deal fell apart on Thursday. Derby County’s Tom Huddlestone will remain at the Championship side (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tom Huddlestone‘s second spell at Derby will continue after Udinese withdrew their interest in the 32-year-old at the 11th hour, the Derby Telegraph reports.

Eddie Nketiah was set to move on loan to Augsburg in Germany before the Gunners opted to keep hold of the 19-year-old after missing out on Yannick Carrasco and Ivan Perisic, the Sun says.

Daniel James was subject of keen interest from Leeds and even passed a medical at the club, but the proposed £5m deal from Swansea fell down before the deadline, Wales Online says.

Social media round-up

Brown turned down an offer from Australia to stay at Celtic ✅https://t.co/e0yDCTHJXS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 1, 2019

Players to watch

Gary Cahill: The Chelsea defender was sought by clubs including Juventus, Monaco and Fulham but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports says.

Great win yesterday and now looking forward to Saturday. Thanks for the support 👏 #cfc pic.twitter.com/WcOMvCs9Tm — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) December 27, 2017

Vincent Janssen: The 24-year-old was looking to sign for Schalke during the transfer window, Football.London reports.

Charlie Austin: Southampton were keen to keep their 29-year-old striker despite interest from four Premier League sides, according to Sky Sports.

- Press Association