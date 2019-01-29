Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has handed in a transfer request in hope of moving to Paris St Germain, according to Sky Sports News. The broadcaster said the French giants have already made a £21.5million bid for the 29-year-old Senegal international, although the Toffees turned it down. The Premier League club are said to be insisting their £7.6million former Aston Villa man is not for sale and are expected to reject his plea.

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot declined an approach from Tottenham because he favours a transfer to Liverpool, according to reports. The France World Cup winner, 23, was previously linked to Barcelona at the end of last season, although no move took place. Chelsea have also been tipped as possible chasers. Several reports suggest Rabiot is holding off accepting offers from London teams in hope Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comes knocking before the window closes.

Ashley Young has been offered a new 12-month contract, but the 33-year-old wants more from Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports. Talks are said to have hit rough ground over Old Trafford bosses’ reluctance to give the versatile veteran an extension beyond a year. The England international’s contract is due to expire in the summer, with the prospect of a free transfer reportedly piquing the interest of the likes of Inter Milan.

Southampton have tabled an £8million bid for Birmingham striker Che Adams, the Daily Mirror reports. The transfer window was expected to see Premier League clubs make advances for the Championship side’s playmaker, who has so far enjoyed the best season of his career.

💬 "We are looking at two different players who have the possibility to come here."



👔 @UnaiEmery_ gives an update on the January transfer window... — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 28, 2019

Sky sources: Leicester are in talks over a possible £20m deal for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans #ssn



Read: Transfer Centre LIVE! https://t.co/sGiEO1gzU7 #TransferCentre pic.twitter.com/8Sa4TgiMX1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 28, 2019

Youri Tielemans: Leicester City have started discussions with Monaco over the 21-year-old Belgium international, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Ante Palaversa: Manchester City have held further negotiations over a possible deal for the 18-year-old Hajduk Split midfielder, the Daily Mail says.

Sandro Tonali: Liverpool have begun talks to sign the Italian Brescia midfielder, 18, the Daily Express reports.

